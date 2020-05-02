Thank you to gentlemen who bought our lunch Letter from Toni Hayes | Cheyenne May 2, 2020 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I would like to thank the gentlemen in the Blue Dodge Ram truck that bought our lunch on April 30 from Chick-fil-A. It was greatly appreciated. Your kindness made our day. Thank you for your generosity. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Letter To The Editor Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Submit a Letter to the Editor. Submit Subscribe to the Opinion Feed Subscribe/View E-Edition Your Dashboard Latest News New music 05-02-20 Musical "Sing Street" goes virtual with Broadway darkened Saturday skyboxes 05-02-20 K9s 4 Mobility to host online dog derby race fundraiser today City of Cheyenne provides schedule for budget work sessions UW study finds willingness to participate in widespread COVID-19 testing DWS now paying unemployment for self-employed, independent contractors, gig workers, others Cheyenne resident in fatal crash, taken to hospital for injuries Cheyenne Police Department to reopen front lobby Monday CFD Grounds Committee chairman Moberly, 61, dies Most Popular Articles ArticlesWyoming coronavirus cases to 389; Legislature drafts special session billsLocal long-distance couples struggle amid pandemic, but remain optimisticCheyenne educator provides free toiletries, blankets for city's homeless studentsGovernor issues modified public health orders extending to May 15Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, WyomingWith new health order, some businesses prep to open as early as FridayLocal attorney suspended from practicing lawEnd of an Era: Concertgoers and organizers recall favorite Asher Upstairs memoriesFormer worker sues fracking companyRestaurants may reopen May 15 under Laramie County-specific plan Upcoming Events May 2 Cheyenne Scavenger Hunt: Roaming Wyoming Sat, May 2, 2020 Let's Roam Scavenger Hunts $11 May 3 Cheyenne Scavenger Hunt: Roaming Wyoming Sun, May 3, 2020 Let's Roam Scavenger Hunts $11 May 4 Cheyenne Scavenger Hunt: Roaming Wyoming Mon, May 4, 2020 Let's Roam Scavenger Hunts $11 May 5 Cheyenne Scavenger Hunt: Roaming Wyoming Tue, May 5, 2020 Let's Roam Scavenger Hunts $11 May 6 Cheyenne Scavenger Hunt: Roaming Wyoming Wed, May 6, 2020 Let's Roam Scavenger Hunts $11 May 7 Cheyenne Scavenger Hunt: Roaming Wyoming Thu, May 7, 2020 Let's Roam Scavenger Hunts $11 May 7 GriefShare Support Group Thu, May 7, 2020 Cheyenne Evangelical Free Church Free May 8 Cheyenne Scavenger Hunt: Roaming Wyoming Fri, May 8, 2020 Let's Roam Scavenger Hunts $11