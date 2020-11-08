In record numbers, Laramie County voters recently went to the polls or voted at home by mail to make their voices heard. They did so peacefully and with respect for the process.
Thank you to the "first responders" of our democratic process who made it all possible. This includes our election team at the County Clerk's office, who worked many months to prepare for and conduct an election that produced record voter turnout in a challenging environment. Kudos to Tory Munoz and her team for organizing an election that allowed so many voters to cast their ballots safely and securely.