A sincere and hearty THANK YOU to the wonderful family with the two adorable kids who paid for our meals at IHOP on May 28.
We were celebrating birthdays, and they must have overheard, or, they are just wonderful people who have respect for their elders and showed kindness in a most appreciated way.
We're sorry we weren't able to thank you in person, so Thank You! Mom says she wishes she would have told you how well behaved your children were in the restaurant.
Blessings to you and your family.
