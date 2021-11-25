During Veterans Day week, the VFW had a wonderful display of medals from the Civil War to the present, photographs, uniforms, sculptures and many artifacts from all the branches of military.

Mike and his fellow VFW members were very knowledgeable, and even walked around with my 94-year-old World War II veteran, adding to the display by telling personal stories.

If you did not get to see this Veterans Day display, be sure and visit next year. You will be warmly welcomed.

Thank you, VFW, for all of your work on this event.

