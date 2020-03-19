On Monday, March 16, I went into Cheyenne to the east side Albertsons to pickup a prescription. I ended up with a full shopping cart that I took to the checkout stand. When I finally got to the checker, a beautiful, slender young lady behind me in line told the checker that she was paying for my groceries.
At first I thought it was a joke, but the young lady assured the checker that she was paying and not to accept any payment from me. This beautiful, slender young lady was a complete stranger. Her name is Whitney. I can never thank Whitney enough.
As an 81-year-old man, I have had my faith restored in our younger generation. God bless you, Whitney!