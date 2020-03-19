Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Snow, heavy at times. Gusty winds will lead to blizzard conditions. Morning high of 35F with temps falling to near 25. Winds N at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 13F. NNE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.