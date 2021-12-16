Thank you, Wyoming Tribune Eagle, for your “Our View” editorial and news coverage articles by reporter Jasmine Hall, who attended the Planning Commission meeting and the Board of County Commissioners meeting and for printing an opinion by D. Terrance Booth. All of these articles are regarding the development of new homes on very small lots.
Paw Print has nine new homes, Little Bear Estates 49 and Bell Pasture 127, all on small lots, and all on individual water wells and septic systems. That’s 185 new homes!
Paw Print and Little Bear Estates are already approved and in production. Regarding the Bell Pasture subdivision, the Planning Commission said “no” and all five County Commissioners said a resounding “yes,” with no attention to all the comments from a room full of people.
We have listened to the usual rhetoric about the State Engineer’s AMEC study, developers' property rights, the housing need, etc. forcing the commissioners to approve all development. Commissioner Thompson said that the water concerns may not be a matter of the aquifer’s levels, and he has not seen a correlation between property development and wells going dry. A sales representative of #1 Properties recently told me at a Parade of Homes tour there was no problem with water and that "they had been assured there was plenty of water in the area.”
The truth is some wells are going dry, and new, deeper wells have to be drilled. My parents bought their small ranch in 1947 with a good well at 130 feet. Today, in the same area, wells are being drilled at a minimum of 450 to 600 feet, and this is before the drilling of 185 new wells!
I would like to point out that I read the commissioners' handbook, and it states that the Board of County Commissioners' purpose for planning and zoning, Wyoming Statute 18-5-201, is “to promote the public health, safety, morals and general welfare of the county.” It doesn’t say for the benefit of developers.
The newspaper said they want to know what we think, so my hope is that we do let them know.