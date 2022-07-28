I want to thank the Tribune Eagle for the article on the Cheyenne Frontier Days parade costumes. It is an interesting piece of CFD history.
I sort of grew up with those costumes, or at least a very substantial portion of them! In the 1960s and early 1970s, my mother, Lomila Rogers, was the custodian of a substantial portion of the costumes. As I understood it, she assumed that responsibility when a local organization to which she belonged, X-JWC, decided to get out of the costume business. Why she made that decision, I never really discussed with her, but the costume collection, its housing, curation, distribution for use, protection and maintenance became something of an albatross around the family neck.
As a young man, I moved the collection at least twice, from what is now The Epic Egg restaurant to a location on 15th Street, and from there to a building in east Cheyenne. When my mother died, my recollection is that her collection was distributed to some museums and the remainder to the Cheyenne Little Theatre. But that was a long time ago, and my memory may be faulty.
In any case, I know that my mother was proud to be part of the CFD tradition! She annually rode in the parades on a buckboard wagon, representing a ranch family coming to town for market. To make the wagon more realistic, she always obtained two or three live chickens in a coop and housed them between parades at our friend Bill Martin’s house on 27th Street, just off the parade route.
I don’t have many words left, so I will have to save the stories about the runaway bride and the donkey on a float for another time. Those were the days!