Lately, I have been thinking about our wonderful community, where schoolchildren commit themselves to random and intentional specific acts of kindness, and where empathetic adults dedicate efforts to foster compassion among our citizens.
Last week, I was blessed to be the beneficiary of such an act. On Tuesday, Feb. 11, my husband and I had enjoyed an early dinner at a popular north side restaurant with our two grandchildren. After the little ones returned home, and we were tucked in for the evening, our doorbell rang around 9 p.m.