Editor's note: An exception to the 350-word limit has been made for the following letter.
My name is James R. Jones (Chip). I'm 65 and disabled. I've lived in Cheyenne on House Avenue for 14 years. On June 19, after noon, I took my bike to the post office.
I live on the other side of the Warren Avenue railroad overpass, off East 10th Avenue. I pushed my bicycle up the overpass sidewalk, and when I reached the top, I got on my bike to coast down. I started going really fast. I put on the brakes, but I had no brakes.
I was rolling down the hill like a snowball headed for hell. I could see the intersection of Warren Avenue and Lincolnway. I thought, "Oh, crap!" I came up with trying to slow down by putting my shoes on the bike's front wheel.
That was a wrong idea. When I tried that, both of my feet went in between the wheel and the frame. I went flying head over heels, right into a cement pillar, landing on my head, face and left side of my body.
When I stopped skidding, I wiped blood from my eyes. I saw I had skin missing off my legs and arms. I couldn't move my left arm. I felt pain in my lower right leg, and I looked down and could see I had an 18-inch tear in my back leg muscle. I knew I was going to bleed to death.
I looked to the sky and said to the Lord, "I need a favor." Then, I heard a man's voice asking if I was OK. I said, "No." He yelled down to a lady to call an ambulance, and the man told me I'd be OK.
I never got your names, nor did I thank you two enough. I can't believe you stopped to help this poor old, ugly hippie. You saved my life. You both have platinum stars in heaven. I hope to see you again.
Thank you, paramedics. You sure got to me quickly. Thanks to all of the CRMC doctors and staff who stitched my nose and leg back together. And thank you to all of the nurses and staff who took such good care of me.
Oh, and thanks to the Cheyenne fire department who, at my request, went to my home to unplug an electric cord, saving my home and vehicle from catching fire. You're the best.
I've decided not to ride bikes, and I want to remind everyone to wear your helmet and safety pads. You don't need to go through all the pain and scars.
