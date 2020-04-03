God bless and thank you to all the legislators who voted in favor of protecting life this legislative session. Unfortunately, your efforts were not successful.
None of the bills: to end the death penalty, the 48-hour waiting period, the Human Heartbeat Protection Act, nor the Born Alive Infants Means of Care bill were enacted. This is so disappointing.
As we struggle with the coronavirus pandemic and grieve the loss of thousands of lives to this horrific disease, let us remember the hundreds of thousands of babies in our country lost to abortion each year. Hundreds of thousands!! Each year!! Each life is important, and must be honored and protected.
Hopefully, with God’s grace, there will be another year and time to address these life issues and to wholeheartedly protect all life.