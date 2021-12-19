I'd like to publicly thank an angel who showed up at the Dollar Tree on a very windy Friday to help me get safely to my car.

She walked me across the parking area at the plaza, then insisted on unlocking the car, folding my walker and putting it inside, and then waiting while I got in and settled.

I don't know your name, but it proves once again that there are special people, and Cheyenne has a lot of them.

Thank you, Merry Christmas and God bless.

