OK. It’s official. I’m scared. I’m embarrassed. And the GOP is at fault.
I’m scared because our former president has done more harm to this country than good. (divisiveness) I’m scared because he supports Putin and his actions in Ukraine. Yes, Putin ‘might’ not have invaded Ukraine if he (Trump) was in office. That’s because he was doing Putin’s work for him. (And still is.)
I’m scared because of all the knuckleheads in the U.S. that blindly follow him. I’m scared because the Republican Party keeps trying to force their religious beliefs on me through legislation. (i.e.: DOMA, abortion, etc.) Whether I’m for or against them doesn’t matter. The fact is, these beliefs are rooted in religion. Passing laws against them is unconstitutional. (Freedom of religion/separation of church and state. Remember those?)
I’m scared because the Republican Party still tacitly supports the election fraud theories, even though there is no proof of the fraud at the scale needed to change the outcome. I’m embarrassed for them because they are supporting “The Big Lie," and it’s been Republicans who have been busted for election fraud.
I’m embarrassed for the congressmen/women who were chanting “Putin, Putin, Putin” at the State of the Union address that the president gave. You may not like the person, but you WILL respect the position.
I’m embarrassed because two of our elected officials have yet to stand up and publicly support their colleague. I guess they are more concerned with keeping their elected positions than actually DOING something good for the country or looking out for one of their own.
I guess I’m mostly scared for the state of Wyoming. I’m scared because it seems that the people in this great state can’t think for themselves. That starts with a lack of education. Learning never stops. (Unless you’re in Wyoming, then learning seems to stop after high school.) This state could be so much better if people would put aside their provincial ways of thinking.
We seem to be going backward, not forward. “What was good enough for grandpa” is not always good enough. Except for the GOP, it seems.