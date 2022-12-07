I have to dole out some thanks today. Lately, I have been hard-pressed to etch out an opinion, especially since I am known for being longwinded. To keep under 350 words is really a challenge.

Anyway, I just have to thank "Drake's Take." More often than not, he hits exactly upon what I am thinking and extrapolates on many of my thoughts. A light in the darkness to me. Thanks, Mr. Drake.

