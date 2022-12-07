I have to dole out some thanks today. Lately, I have been hard-pressed to etch out an opinion, especially since I am known for being longwinded. To keep under 350 words is really a challenge.
Anyway, I just have to thank "Drake's Take." More often than not, he hits exactly upon what I am thinking and extrapolates on many of my thoughts. A light in the darkness to me. Thanks, Mr. Drake.
I find the counter opinion, who claims to be a pastor, really too far right and out to lunch for me. I still just don’t get the whole Trump love affair as the pied piper still? Hope for more options has got to begin as the Red party slowly splits down the middle, and some sense of democracy and reality drifts back in.
I have to admit I tire of seeing Barrasso standing behind in McConnell’s shadow like a minion. Do we pay for flights to Washington? Hageman bought a house there; do we pay for that? Yet, somehow Barrasso has the yin and yang with him.
And Lummis, wow, actually listening to her constituents and trying to right the terrible affront she laid out at UW? Saints be praised! Well, even though the parties are really wings of the same bird, I am pleased to hear two sides.
And the override of the union and the denial of every American's simple demand for sick pay, to me, is just atrocious.
Well, here I drift again. Thank you, WTE, for your publications.