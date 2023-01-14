As the Flag and Cemetery chairman for the Cheyenne American Legion, part of my job is to spread a little history on flags. When you look around, you see them everywhere, especially the American flag.

Most flags are designed to represent countries and/or geographical regions. They are also symbols of cultures and traditions of life. They come in various shapes and sizes. “A flag is basically a piece of material that is flown from a mast or pole, but once you start adding coloring, designs and emblems to that piece of cloth, you have a work of art.”

