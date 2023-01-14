As the Flag and Cemetery chairman for the Cheyenne American Legion, part of my job is to spread a little history on flags. When you look around, you see them everywhere, especially the American flag.
Most flags are designed to represent countries and/or geographical regions. They are also symbols of cultures and traditions of life. They come in various shapes and sizes. “A flag is basically a piece of material that is flown from a mast or pole, but once you start adding coloring, designs and emblems to that piece of cloth, you have a work of art.”
The origin of flags historically dates back to around 1000 BC. The Egyptians used primitive varieties of flags. Flags were originally used for the purpose of identification or to signal others. Although flags are still used for many of those same reasons today, they have been integrated in many other aspects of our lives.
The use of national flags didn't become commonplace until the 18th century. National flags are now symbolic of a nation’s identity and, in many cases, their beliefs.
Flags were planted by explorers on newly discovered lands as a notice that they were the first people to walk upon the unchartered ground. They have been lodged on top of Mount Everest and imbedded on the moon. They have signaled good and bad in the world. You see them everywhere.
But … the greatest flag of all should be that of our nation. It is what we believe in and set our pride upon. It is what millions of Americans have fought to preserve, and yes, even die for. I thank those citizens who proudly display the United States of America flag outside their homes and businesses for others to see. This act of patriotism is a reminder to all of us that, as the statement explicitly denotes, “Freedom is not free.”
So … now is a good time for all of us to check the condition of our flags. Winter snow and wind have been cruel. Is your flag torn or faded? If so, drop it off at the American Legion for retirement.