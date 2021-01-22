The Big Lie. What really is the Big Lie? The big lie isn’t Donald Trump or Ted Cruz or Josh Hawley feeding people lies. It is people lying to themselves to justify their behavior.
It is people lying to themselves while they attack the very police they say they honor, scream "Hang Mike Pence" and destroy the heart of American democracy that they may indulge in their rage. They lie to themselves so they can justify the behavior of a self-righteous coward. They don’t respect the flag, they hide behind it … screaming “USA” like that justifies any behavior they choose to engage in. And now they want pardoned?