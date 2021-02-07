As per letters to the editor, the cancel culture is alive in Cheyenne. They urged canceling our two-party system with a recall of freshman Sen. Cynthia Lummis because she voted to audit questionable voting procedures in Pennsylvania. Why are Democrats afraid of this governmental oversight when they spent $40 million and 3½ years investigating Trump with failed results?
We pledge alliance to our republic, and Sen. Lummis represented her state, which voted 70% for Trump. “Representative” Cheney failed to represent the majority by voting her “conscience” to impeach Trump already out of office. If she is a RINO, is there a DINO? Democrats are loyal to the brand at all costs.
Ms. Lummis had courage to be my mouthpiece. I trust her to ask how our constitutional rights stated in our preamble are being trampled:
1.”We, the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union …” Founders meant less federal government, more power to states. Ask how can we have “unity” when cancel culture cancels opposition with censorship and derision? AOC says she’s afraid her duly elected fellow representatives will shoot her and pumps up Obama’s commissions sending Trump supporters to “deprogramming camps.”
Biden agrees his opposition has been brainwashed like Germans were. As president, he is responsible to all Americans and not politically assassinate his opponents as Hitler killed his, the communists, when he won election in Austria’s parliament in 1927.
2. “To establish justice:” Ask why Democrats filed 300 lawsuits against battleground states before the election, overriding federal law that only state legislatures can change voting rules and not activist governors and state attorneys. How did those changed rules allow early and absentee ballots cast without signatures or any ID? Who had oversight as to repetitive votes cast?
Why were Trump votes winning before those late truckloads of votes, suspiciously all in favor of Biden, tip the scales? Ask Kamala and Biden why they urged voters to vote early and absentee unless they knew the lawsuits effectively rigged the system?