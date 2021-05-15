We all know this has been a school year unlike any we have ever seen. Students and families were forced to make tough decisions about their child’s education and had to rapidly navigate a slew of online options.
Many families turned to long-standing virtual schools – partly to minimize disruption, but also because these schools are uniquely equipped to prepare and inform students about future job opportunities. As a local online workforce and high school teacher, here are the top three workforce successes I'm seeing this year and how my students are thinking about the future more than ever:
Skills – Studying General Management is a long-term investment for your future. You will learn skills that will help you to become a good manager if you work in a business someday. It may also help you to become a more effective leader if you start your own. Ultimately, you will be learning lots of handy skills that will help you in many different situations in life!
“People skills!" – Let’s be honest: Skills for managing people are some of the most valuable skills you can learn. Learning how to communicate more effectively, negotiate with people and work more effectively on a team are all benefits your student can pick up.
Getting ahead of your peers in finding a job – Getting hired is a competitive sport. Working in some type of business will no doubt be in your future. By pursuing this pathway, you will be able to explore different type of jobs and gain the skills to help you be better prepared, all while still being in high school!