In Bill Sniffin’s recent column, he reported his conversations with two Wyoming legislators, Sen. Cale Case and Rep. Lloyd Larsen. The first part of the column features Larsen describing the hard work of being a legislator. Pardon me, but we don’t care. You were elected to work hard.
But hard work does not equate to useful, productive work. Unless what you have done helps to make the state better and solves problems, then the work is wasted or even counterproductive.
The column highlights the sad divide that has thwarted any progress on solving the state’s longstanding fiscal crisis. Case believes that the state must enact new types of taxes to replace the declining revenue from the mineral industry. Larsen disagrees and wants government cut. He recognizes that the huge cuts to the Department of Health will negatively affect “lots of desperate folks who need the help.” But his solution is not to find more revenue, but to bemoan that the education system has not taken similarly sized cuts.
So, his view is apparently this – we have devastated the Department of Health, and, therefore, in the interests of parity, we must burn down the education system. That view did not prevail this session, but it remains pervasive; witness Sen. Charlie Scott shaking his fist at his fellow Republicans in the House and accusing them of being “tax and spend liberals” for refusing to eviscerate education.
The only hopeful note in the column is that both legislators agree on the need to expand Medicaid. Case comes at this view from struggling with a deadly disease and finding himself without insurance. Perhaps if more legislators would reflect on their own or their families’ health catastrophes, they might find the wisdom and compassion to vote to help the 24,000 citizens who stand to benefit from expansion. If they don’t, the hard work they are so proud of is meaningless.