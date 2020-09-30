In response to Michael Norrod's letter: John Bolton did say he hadn't heard Trump make the remarks he's been accused of making, but Bolton went on to add, "What you won't hear anyone saying is 'that's not the Trump I know.'" To me, this is one of many problems; that Trump is capable of being, and has been, just that awful.
For nearly 30 years, I have, naively and ignorantly I now realize, voted Republican. I put my faith there, in part, because it was the party of the "moral majority" and the evangelical Christians. I don't adhere to all the beliefs of either of those two groups, but I know the definition of "moral" and the teachings of Christ. Therefore, I believed those chosen to represent it should be decent people.