Sufferers of Trump Derangement Syndrome far and wide, both national mouthpieces and local know-it-alls, continue to spew blatant lies and spread false narratives as though nobody will notice.
Such is the case with Ted Dunn, Carol Mathia and others when they say that President Trump shut down wonderful Obama’s NSC (National Security Council/Pandemic Response). You don’t have to be a trained investigator to find this isn’t true. In their review of many of the statements about the NSC and President Trump’s pandemic response, PolitiFact says: "As a whole, there is an element of truth, but critical facts are ignored that would give a different impression. We rate it Mostly False (shortened to fit this letter)."
Is it not odd that when Trump shut down travel from China, he was derided and ridiculed for doing so, but then, when it proved out that he was right, he didn’t do enough? I, like many others, have been convicted to never vote “D” again, and will never trust or watch the fake news mouths. The left’s tactics are working, but fortunately against them.
Carol Mathia says that editorial cartoonists have a duty to keep the public informed. I don’t think they care to inform; they are just another version of liberal fake news. Trump haters, please tell me, if you would, what we would gain by having Joe Biden (or any other national Democratic leader) in the White House. The Democrats in charge are an absolute disgrace, and there is no argument that can be made otherwise (i.e. Pelosi packing the coronavirus relief bill with pork for entities totally unrelated to the virus or its harm. That is an absolute disgrace.).
How can the misguided undemocratic party love killing babies while pretending to care about anything else? If you love your freedom and your country, please commit to voting to preserve both this November. Please don’t sacrifice living in the greatest country to ever exist by not taking a little time and effort to exercise your right to vote.