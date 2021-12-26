The one-year anniversary of the insurrection at our Capitol is fast approaching. This is the day that our country and democracy was attacked from within. And still, The LEPER (Loser Ex-President Encouraging Rioting) continues to spread the BIG LIE that the election was "stolen" from him. And our WUSSES (Weak U.S. Senators Employing Silence) continue to remain silent because they don't want to upset the LEPER and his cult. The silence on this issue from Sens. Barrasso and Lummis is tearing our country apart.
We now have a majority of Republicans refusing to get vaccinated and therefore are getting infected and dying at a higher rate than Democrats (that'll teach those darn Democrats that we won't tolerate their federal overreach!).
We have The LEPER idolizing a killer (Rittenhouse). We have open racism (Boebert, voter suppression). We have a dysfunctional Congress. We ascribe to conspiracies such as QAnon. And now our WUSSES are going to introduce a bill to prevent a mask mandate that would protect our Head Start kids! What next, a bill to ban motherhood and apple pie as federal overreach?
It is appalling what is happening to my Republican Party. As a proud lifelong Republican, now labeled a RINO (Republican In Name Only), I'm happy to not be included in much of the currently unrecognizable Republican Party. Will the Wyoming Republican Party Central Committee (and Frank "the OathKeeper" Eathorne) take my "Republicanism" away from me like they did with Liz Cheney? Will I now become just an "INO"? I'm so confused.
Make no mistake about it: The LEPER, by his Big Lie, and the WUSSES, by their silence, are responsible for the current threat to our democracy. We need to NOT let The LEPER back in and we need to replace the current WUSSES with people who care about Wyoming and its people and not just their own political aspirations.
I guess it is hard to uphold your oath of office to "... defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic ..." when the "enemy" is you.