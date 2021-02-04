This is the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, and in his first week, Mr. Biden has reinstated funding for abortion. He said he’s personally opposed to abortion, but doesn’t want to impose his beliefs on others; if so, then why isn’t he neutral on the issue of abortion?
Abortion is outright murder. It’s the intentional taking of another human life. But, what’s the problem with killing a “fetus?” It’s just an “inanimate object,” it’s no big deal! But … the death penalty!? We can’t kill a convicted murderer, but we can kill an innocent baby, er … fetus!
Pro-abortionists say that "It" is only a fetus, but a fetus is not an inanimate object. I agree that "It" is a fetus, as the term fetus is the Latin word for baby. So, pro-abortionists are saying in Latin, "It," is a baby! The mantra, “My body, My Choice" really should be "My child's body, my responsibility."
No woman has a right to an abortion, but rather a responsibility to care for the child she is carrying. Every man who impregnates a woman is responsible for the woman's and the baby's health. Men, we must step up and not have sex with a woman unless we are married to her. Once married, we are then responsible for our family unit; it’s our duty.
Sex isn’t a right, it’s a privilege granted to heterosexually married couples, husband and wife. Perhaps God shouldn’t have given us the gift of sexuality, as we massively abuse it at every opportunity and have been sexually irresponsible since the beginning of time. As a species, we are enormously depraved when it comes to our sexual behavior.
Sex is for the creation of life, but unfortunately, we like to kill our own children because we are selfish, shortsighted and hard-hearted. We don’t have a right to kill our children, but rather a responsibility to our children and society. Thus, we should be “Pro-Choice before conception, Pro-Life after conception,” and that goes for us men also.