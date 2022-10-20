The Founding Fathers promised ours would be government of, for and by the people. However now, a “governing class,” GC, essentially “rules.” Its members are elected officials, their appointees, lawmakers, lobbyists, megadonors and party leaders. More and more, this minority manipulates our politics to their own advantage, regardless of our expectations.

Undoubtedly, the GC’s goal of dominance is endangering our democratic republic. One major objective of theirs is to divide and conquer, much more easily accomplished by “dumbing down” America. DJT actually proclaimed on multiple occasions: “I love the poorly educated!”

