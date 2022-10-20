The Founding Fathers promised ours would be government of, for and by the people. However now, a “governing class,” GC, essentially “rules.” Its members are elected officials, their appointees, lawmakers, lobbyists, megadonors and party leaders. More and more, this minority manipulates our politics to their own advantage, regardless of our expectations.
Undoubtedly, the GC’s goal of dominance is endangering our democratic republic. One major objective of theirs is to divide and conquer, much more easily accomplished by “dumbing down” America. DJT actually proclaimed on multiple occasions: “I love the poorly educated!”
The GC strives to make hot-button issues partisan. Measures like banning books, suppressing CRT and burdening young people, “our future,” with astonishing student debt of over a trillion dollars could doom our republic. Much of our “news” is no longer journalism, merely entertainment! However, “an educated, enlightened and informed population is one of the surest ways of promoting the health of a democracy,” said Nelson Mandela.
We Americans must affect a paradigm shift. Everyone affords everyone else rights and freedoms they themselves want. This would be what equality looks like.
Getting different results requires different thoughts. We’re all living with the legacy of profound inhumanity. Hatred is very much a psychological cancer. We should seek to understand the overwhelming and utterly devastating effects of unexamined negative beliefs. This begins with awareness. It will demand tremendous courage and, surely, quite often, superhuman patience. The majority must vote to govern by the universal, self-evident truths the framers professed, inalienable rights inscribed in their Declaration of Independence.
The oligarchs of today’s governing class cannot, MUST not prevail! It should be up to us, the people, to determine how much power government has! Let’s inform ourselves! Then share what we learn with family, friends, neighbors, acquaintances and even strangers! Let’s re-examine our priorities and reset our intentions. And, most importantly, VOTE!!! Because big numbers CAN overpower big money!
We raise all of humanity when we correct what’s wrong, improve what’s right and insert what’s missing. TOGETHER, we can make the Founders’ lofty visions our new reality come true!