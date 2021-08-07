We all would be happier if the virus we refer to as COVID-19 would just go away. Unfortunately, it simply will not. To ensure that businesses can be open, that schools can be open, and that our health care workers are not overwhelmed, we must take positive action. We all have a part to play, because the only means of stopping the virus is to deprive it of a host. We are the host.
We have two powerful ways of depriving the virus: We can get a vaccine, and we can wear masks. Both solutions are less than perfect, but if we diligently hew to both strategies, we can slow the jump to the next host enough that the virus will diminish. The fight has been framed, so far, as the people of Cheyenne against each other. That is just not it. We are all in different boats, but we are in the same storm. We are all together against the virus.
Please wear a mask. Please get the vaccine. Both are small things. I worked in New Orleans last spring, in the heat and humidity, and wore a double mask the whole time (surgical mask and cloth mask). I could climb 120 vertical feet of stairs with the masks on and was able to breath the whole time. I got my second Pfizer dose April 14. I have had no ill effects, and I feel so relieved!
Dr. Jason Bloomberg was recently asked how we could support health care workers amid the crush of new patients. His response is more eloquent than anything I could say: “Network with people who are hesitant or skeptical about vaccination, masking and social distancing. Working one to one, respectfully, and caringly will help get some, not all, and maybe even not many to rethink their reticence. Any ICU admission avoided by helping someone do what they need to do in order to not catch COVID and suffer severe disease is the single most precious thing anyone can do for me. Thank you.”