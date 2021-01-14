Yesterday, I was both saddened and disturbed by the response, recorded in the 1/7/21 edition of the WTE, of the Wyoming Republican Party leadership to what was clearly an attempted coup carried out by members of their national party.
The leaders said they would wait to see further information before making any statements. This seems very strange when some of the party’s most ardent and cherished supporters could be clearly seen running up and down the halls of the Capitol. These included the guy with the horns, the two-bit gun nut who illegally stole things off of Pelosi’s desk, white nationalists with hate signs, anti-Semites, southern racists with the Confederate flag of treason and other various and sundry thugs, opportunists and misogynists – a fine crew!