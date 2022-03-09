This is in response to the letter printed March 6 from Liz Prax, arguing against Senate File 102, which protects the Second Amendment.
She states that our country has a "gun-violence epidemic." I'd say the world has a human violence epidemic, and has since Cain killed Abel. Or, if you prefer, human sacrifices, greed and wars.
Since the start of mankind, we've been murdering people with rocks, spears, knives, explosives, guns, radiation and our bare hands. Human beings progress in weapons – or regression, if need be – will never end. Look at the U.K. and many other countries where government has taken guns. They went back to knives and hammers for their acts of violence.
The gun – the same as a hammer, knife or spoon – has never killed anyone without the violent input of a human being. So why do some blame the inanimate object, rather than the human?
The Second Amendment ends with the words "... the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed." Any law making it harder to obtain a weapon or accessory for that weapon, is a threat to the security of a free state. We have other laws to limit who's allowed to have arms, such as felons or mentally ill. But without due process, anyone has the right to keep and bear arms, for self defense, national defense, a deterrent or evil. That has been and always will be, the curse of a free society.
Until we use right and existing laws to incarcerate or eradicate those who are senselessly violent, people will be murdered – be it by a gun, a knife or a hammer. Right now, we have a law that allows the murder of truly innocent babies, about 800,000 a year.
The epidemic isn't gun violence, it's violent humans. It always has been, since whatever beginning you choose to believe. We have a duty to stop government overreach, not encourage it.