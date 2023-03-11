The “Life is a Human Right” Act passed by the Legislature is an egregious violation of separation of church and state, and begins with updated words from the Declaration of Independence, “all persons are endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights….”

Using this logic, the creation of a pregnancy is a religious act because it is an extension of a particular creator/God’s will, not the human owners of the sperm and egg. It is no secret the forced-birth political movement is using our government to turn this unholy religious belief into law.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus