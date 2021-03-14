No gun-free zones? What are our legislators thinking? In this time of mass school and church shootings, a time when emotions run high at sporting and political events, this makes no sense whatsoever.
Legislators in charge of our health care and our reproductive decisions? NO! That's what doctors and scientists are for. Government should have no say in what goes on between a person and their health care provider.
Wyoming has continued to turn down millions of dollars from the federal government to expand Medicaid. How does that make any sense? Our state suffers, as well as many low-income people who have devastating health problems.
The death penalty needs to die! Think of the hypocrisy of the law saying that it's wrong to kill, then the government turns around and takes a person's life. I read the piece written by a man who nearly lost his life to the death penalty for a crime he did not commit.
In this current budget crisis because of coal and oil losing money, it would make a great deal of sense for Wyoming to legalize marijuana for both medical and recreational use. We are losing millions to our wiser neighbors who have done this. The money could be earmarked for education, thus saving millions in cuts.
Wyoming needs to encourage – not discourage – the renewable energy sources. Put money into retraining the oil workers and the miners. It is way past time for us to address climate change. We are experiencing many severe weather events, which are linked to this change; these disasters cost a lot of money! It's time to consider the health of our planet – way past time, actually.
We worry here in Wyoming that we are losing our young people to other states. I have listed some of the reasons. Another is that our state is not friendly to LGBTQ people. "Equality State?" Not when our gender wage gap is the highest in the nation. I love my native state, but we have much room for improvement.