Acceptance is an expanding movement – acceptance for sexuality and gender identity. However, a separation between biological males and females is necessary.

Men and women have been separated due to their gender. There are physiological reasons for this. An example is figure skating. The physiology of women allows them to bend backward and bring their foot to their head. Male figure skaters are not as flexible, but can lift another skater above their head. If we include transgender persons, that is simply unfair. People who are identified male at birth will be stronger than people who are identified as female at birth.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus