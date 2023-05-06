Acceptance is an expanding movement – acceptance for sexuality and gender identity. However, a separation between biological males and females is necessary.
Men and women have been separated due to their gender. There are physiological reasons for this. An example is figure skating. The physiology of women allows them to bend backward and bring their foot to their head. Male figure skaters are not as flexible, but can lift another skater above their head. If we include transgender persons, that is simply unfair. People who are identified male at birth will be stronger than people who are identified as female at birth.
Think about the Paralympics. Persons with disabilities such as missing limbs or being paralyzed have a disadvantage when it comes to playing with able-bodied people. They have their own division in sports to make it fair; there should be no change when it comes to transgender persons.
One testimony is from Riley Gaines, who testified before the Virginia House Subcommittee about her experience swimming with Lia Thomas. Gaines discusses how she and Thomas raced in the 200 freestyle, which ended in a tie, but the trophy was given to Thomas. When questioned, the NCAA said that Thomas needed the trophy for photo purposes.
Gaines also talks about how she, and all of the other female swimmers, were forced to share a locker room with Thomas, a 6-foot, 4-inch biological male with genitalia intact. They were not warned or asked for their consent.
Just because genders are separated in certain settings doesn’t mean they are not equal, a common misconception. I am not saying that transgender persons shouldn’t be allowed to compete. I am offering the idea of a division for transgender persons instead. This can raise many new opportunities for other transgender athletes.
If this isn’t taken into consideration, then, at the very least, sports divisions should consider implementing nonbinary locker rooms. If women are forced to compete with a biological male, then their comfort and privacy should be taken into consideration.