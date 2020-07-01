Nancy Ayers is being very naïve in her letter to the editor when she says that “for being a racist nation, we sure don’t show it.” Her letter did give positive examples of attempts to end racism, but there are still many examples of racism in America.
While Obama was president, there was a continuous birther movement (with Trump one of its main conspirators) trying to prove that Obama is not a U.S. citizen, and countless examples of Michelle Obama being likened to an ape (Pamela Ramsey Taylor, a mayor, calling her an “Ape in heels;” and Patrick Rushing, also a mayor, calling her “Gorilla face” in a Facebook posting).