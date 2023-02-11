Charlie Scott is at it again. Now he has introduced a bill (Senate File 111) to punish physicians for "mutilating" our children.

There is no evidence that physicians are currently performing any gender-changing surgery in Wyoming. However, there is evidence that cattle and sheep genital mutilations have occurred in the past in Wyoming and that the culprits may have been aliens. Perhaps if Charlie can declare that Wyoming is a "no-fly zone" for UFOs, it may solve his genital mutilation concerns.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus