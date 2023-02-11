Charlie Scott is at it again. Now he has introduced a bill (Senate File 111) to punish physicians for "mutilating" our children.
There is no evidence that physicians are currently performing any gender-changing surgery in Wyoming. However, there is evidence that cattle and sheep genital mutilations have occurred in the past in Wyoming and that the culprits may have been aliens. Perhaps if Charlie can declare that Wyoming is a "no-fly zone" for UFOs, it may solve his genital mutilation concerns.
Perhaps there will be an amendment to force 3-year-old kids to fill out a form asking if they identify as male, female or "other." Those identifying as "other" would require a yearly genital exam (by a Republican member of the Legislature, of course) to make sure that there have been no "mutilations" in the prior year. Six-year-old kids continuing to check "other" would be required to attend a Christian School Course On Transgender Thinking (CSCOTT) program. This course would likely include the disproven and harmful theory of "conversion therapy."
Likely amendments may include a law that only females may purchase dolls and only males can purchase Tonka trucks. Those defined as "other" would only be allowed to possess non-gender school supplies.
"Mutations" could possibly occur by physicians, but could also occur through alien abductions or back-alley care. Physicians would most likely be sent to a Gulag in Park County, Wyoming. Alien abductors would be put on a bus and sent to Texas or Florida. Back-alley locations would be targeted by a missile from F.E. Warren Air Force Base.
Our Legislature has now brought new meaning to government overreach in our lives. They initially only wanted to take control of your uterus. Now they also want to take control of your vagina, as well as your penis, testicles and mammary glands. What next? Will they want to control my pancreas? Government overreach is getting kind of personal.
I spent 30 years as an ER doc (now retired), trying to cure stupidity – and I was a miserable failure! The disease is obviously still rampant in Wyoming.