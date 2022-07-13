As inflation spirals out of control, crippling our standard of living, many of our Dems and RINO elected officials continue to print and spend.
It would be nice to spend billions of dollars on schools and roads, but at the moment, that money is desperately needed for political ads!
As our state of Wyoming has the most billionaires per capita in the world, give this some thought when you cast your ballot.
By all means, be an informed voter, it's not only our Republic that is at stake here, but also our descendants who are counting on us to leave them a nation worth living in.
