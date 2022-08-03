Having served the state of Wyoming as secretary of state for eight years, I feel confident that Tara Nethercott is the right candidate for this important office.

Do you want a secretary of state with the expertise and experience to successfully conduct all the responsibilities of the office? I do. There is no better candidate than Tara Nethercott. The varied responsibilities of the secretary of state require a broad base of experience, which Tara Nethercott has. The office requires professional leadership for all the many responsibilities included in the office of secretary of state.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus