Having served the state of Wyoming as secretary of state for eight years, I feel confident that Tara Nethercott is the right candidate for this important office.
Do you want a secretary of state with the expertise and experience to successfully conduct all the responsibilities of the office? I do. There is no better candidate than Tara Nethercott. The varied responsibilities of the secretary of state require a broad base of experience, which Tara Nethercott has. The office requires professional leadership for all the many responsibilities included in the office of secretary of state.
Tara has served on varied boards and commissions, including the Legislature's Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee. As a Wyoming state senator, she serves as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Tara Nethercott has gained the knowledge and expertise to successfully serve the Cowboy State as your next secretary of state.
Tara is true Wyoming. She was born here, raised and chose to build her life here. Her family has deep roots in the state, having homesteaded here. She is accountable to the people of Wyoming.
Again, I urge my fellow Wyoming citizens to go to the polls on August 16 and cast their ballot for the candidate most experienced for the job. The people of Wyoming deserve Tara Nethercott as their next secretary of state.