I have owned firearms for over 40 years, and have been a member of the NRA for many years, also. Over the decades, I have often heard from different sources that over 70% of other NRA members and other gun owners believe in common-sense gun regulations.
Whenever someone uses a firearm for a criminal act, whether they are robbing a liquor store or killing little kids, it reflects badly on we responsible and patriotic gun owners. One of the biggest BS lines that I have heard for most of life is that “liberals want to come and take our guns.” This is lying crap from the gun manufacturers.
It's been my observation for all these years that the majority of the citizens of this country just want to: 1. limit the spread of assault and fully automatic weapons, which are only designed to kill large numbers of people in a short time; and 2. do what's possible to keep ANY kind of firearm out of the hands of criminals, druggies and crazy people in general. I wholeheartedly support reasonable efforts to do this.
Our gun rights have been “infringed” to some degree for over 100 years. Why is there a plug in a shotgun that limits it to three shots? Why do we have to have a hunting permit and tags to hunt with our firearms? Concealed weapons have been regulated to some degree for as long as I can remember. We are not allowed to fire weapons within so many feet of a dwelling, etc.
It has long been said that “with every right comes a certain responsibility,” and we mature and responsible gun owners should be willing to tolerate some minor infringement to protect our overall right to bear arms.
I strongly encourage any and all of our elected officials – local, state or federal – please support reasonable gun regulation. I DO NOT agree with the idea that every “good guy” should carry a firearm. I DO NOT want to return to the “Wild, Wild West,” where practically everyone carries a “Big Iron.”