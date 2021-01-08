For months, people on the left have been warning the public about the effects of the rhetoric of Trump and those who fall in line with him. We warned of the dangers of the words and actions of sitting and future national and state legislators, like Cynthia Lummis, Bo Biteman, Scott Clem and Anthony Bouchard, who encouraged disbelief of proven election results, and stoked feelings of anger and distrust.
We warned that the increasingly violent rhetoric, the constant encouragement to “fight back” and stop the “stealing” of the election would encourage violence and unrest. And now rioters have breached the halls of Congress.