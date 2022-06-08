As a lifelong Republican, a proud Wyoming voter and a senior citizen, I am proud to cast my vote for Liz Cheney.

She’s a strong woman, who stands on principle and believes, as I do, that all Americans should uphold and defend our Constitution.

As an older woman, the most important thing I can do is vote for principled, serious leaders. Liz Cheney is exactly that.

I am voting for my freedom and liberties, and for a strong Republican woman like Liz, who will continue to fight for our values.

