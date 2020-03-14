For those suffering from substance abuse disorder, their greatest need is hope. Those already in long-term recovery are a critical component in spreading hope. Someone in treatment or who is incarcerated may learn much from a counselor or therapist about relapse prevention, the pharmacology of addiction and other beneficial information to understand addiction. However, a peer in long-term recovery provides a living witness that life can be different.
In recent years, a new recovery resource has developed, called Peer Support Specialist. These individuals are people from all walks of life who are in long-term recovery. They assist professionals in understanding addiction and help clients to deal with the logistics of obtaining treatment services. At Recover Wyoming, we train Peer Support Specialists from all over the state of Wyoming. It's an honor to help equip peers in long-term recovery to take the message to others.
If you are in long-term recovery, please realize your participation in sharing your story is vital for the health of our state. We cannot spend our way out of our substance abuse epidemic, nor should we be looking solely to government resources to solve our problems. Those who are in long-term recovery have a responsibility to share their success journey with others and help those who are willing to find recovery. It is irrelevant if you are an executive, a felon, conservative or liberal. What matters is that you have found a path for successful recovery, and others need to hear that. Your story matters.
For those in government service, Peer Support Specialists are qualified to share their experiences with others simply because they are in long-term recovery. Some are more educated than others, but all have a role to play in assisting a variety of agencies in a peer support role. They work for treatment centers, hospitals, law enforcement agencies, social work agencies and others to facilitate the recovery process. Each agency may have different criteria for their Peer Support Specialists, but ultimately, the primary qualification is simply having found a successful pathway to long-term recovery.