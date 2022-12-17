For quite awhile now, a lot of people have been leaving the Christian faith. This may be prompted by pastors, preachers and so-called elders that espouse Christianity as they see it, not how Jesus taught.
All through the Old Testament, the prophets foretold the coming of the savior. Those prophesies came to fruition when the word was made flesh with the birth of Jesus. He came to bring hope and courage, freedom from fear and, most importantly, love.
Jesus taught that God’s ways were not human ways, and human ways were not God’s ways. He dined with Pharisees, tax collectors and sinners. He condemned those who knew the words of the law, but not the heart of the law. He called them snakes and vipers. He came to save everyone … EVERYONE.
Jesus stated that the greatest commandments of God are to love God with all your heart, mind and soul, and to love your neighbor as yourself. Your neighbor is everyone. Those who condemn and preach against someone that is different than them are not Christian. It is God who judges all – only God, and he is not a human puppet.
At the University of Wyoming, and all over the country, those that espouse condemnation and fear take it upon themselves to be the “judge.” Jesus is the new covenant; he alone judges. If anyone or group takes it upon themselves to condemn by hate, fear and intimidation, they are not Christians. Jesus/God brings hope, courage, dispelling fear and, most importantly, love. If a Christian church does not follow this, it is not a Christian church.
My family has been in Wyoming for seven generations. This is what I was taught in my Catholic faith. That’s all I’ve got to say about this.