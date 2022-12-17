For quite awhile now, a lot of people have been leaving the Christian faith. This may be prompted by pastors, preachers and so-called elders that espouse Christianity as they see it, not how Jesus taught.

All through the Old Testament, the prophets foretold the coming of the savior. Those prophesies came to fruition when the word was made flesh with the birth of Jesus. He came to bring hope and courage, freedom from fear and, most importantly, love.

