I constantly hear people and groups demanding that books and other information be banned or restricted in schools, libraries and public discussions.
These people and groups justify their demands by saying they don’t want their children to be “indoctrinated” and want them to grow up with the “correct” personal values.
I find this line of reasoning to be very contradictory and confusing.
Personal values are instilled in children by the acts and conduct of their parents and other adults that they’re around while growing up.
Education is exposing someone to a variety of information and teaching, and guiding them to use their own minds to intelligently interpret the information and form their own opinions and resolutions about it.
Indoctrination is limiting what information someone is exposed to and demanding and only allowing narrow interpretations and limited opinions and resolutions about it.
So when people and groups demand limits on what information their children are exposed to for fear that the children will be “indoctrinated,” they’re actually advocating for the very things that they say they’re against.
As far as instilling “correct” personal values in children, look to yourselves and your friends and associates to see what your children are learning.