I could not be more proud of the courageous stand Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow took in defying the introduction of the 1619 Project and Critical Race Theory in Wyoming schools.
As a Sheridan County School District 3 school board member and mother of two future Wyoming students, I stand with the overwhelming majority of Wyoming parents; we love America and our heritage.
We know that tomorrow’s leaders fill our school rooms. They must be equipped with absolute truth and guided by wisdom, not indoctrinated by the claims of systemic racism and a misinterpretation of our country’s history.
Wyomingites are committed to our families and communities. We know that the best place for young people to shape their worldview and opinions is under the guidance of their parents. We know that we are blessed by amazing teachers and school staff in Wyoming. We shouldn’t burden them with any more responsibilities than teaching our children subject matters. It is our duty as parents to teach our children social norms.
In Wyoming, we are clear-thinking individuals and do not need anyone to train us on how to approach social issues. We analyze the world with reason and logic. We don’t tow the line for anyone. We honor our forefathers. We know that brave men and women were willing to, and many did, give their lives for our freedom. We are proud of our state and nation. We love our families, and see our future and our legacies when we see the spark in their eyes.
In a time when many are afraid to speak against the bullhorn-toting minority, Jillian Balow provided a refreshing dose of courage. Let’s stand with her and encourage her efforts to support Wyoming families.