Wyoming’s financial mess seems like watching a train wreck in slow motion. It is already affecting many of us here in Cheyenne.
Few could’ve foreseen COVID-19 a year or two ago, but the decline of coal has been underway for years. Yet the Legislature has not led the citizens to the uncomfortable, but vital decisions that would ensure a Wyoming that will allow our children and grandchildren to prosper. Our Legislature spent years voting down anything innovative and ordering numerous redundant studies.