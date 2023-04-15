Child abuse is a pervasive and deadly problem. At least 1 in 7 children have experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year in the United States. In Laramie County and the city of Cheyenne, 146 children received child forensic interviews at Safe Harbor, 68 being victims of sexual abuse, 34 of physical abuse, eight of neglect, 12 were witnesses to domestic violence, 23 were exposed to drugs usage in the home and one was a victim of child pornography.

What can we do to stem this tide? Prevention, of course, is one response – but prevention without effective and meaningful intervention will never be enough. Child advocacy centers like Safe Harbor in Cheyenne stand for the goal that communities working together on behalf of child victims of abuse can make all the difference in terms of response and intervention in the lives of the child victims. Child advocacy centers support the multidisciplinary approach to child abuse investigations.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus