Child abuse is a pervasive and deadly problem. At least 1 in 7 children have experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year in the United States. In Laramie County and the city of Cheyenne, 146 children received child forensic interviews at Safe Harbor, 68 being victims of sexual abuse, 34 of physical abuse, eight of neglect, 12 were witnesses to domestic violence, 23 were exposed to drugs usage in the home and one was a victim of child pornography.
What can we do to stem this tide? Prevention, of course, is one response – but prevention without effective and meaningful intervention will never be enough. Child advocacy centers like Safe Harbor in Cheyenne stand for the goal that communities working together on behalf of child victims of abuse can make all the difference in terms of response and intervention in the lives of the child victims. Child advocacy centers support the multidisciplinary approach to child abuse investigations.
In 1983, Congress declared April to be National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Since that time, communities across the country have taken the opportunity to raise awareness of issues surrounding child maltreatment and abuse. April 23-29 is also Crime Victims Rights Week. Each April since 1981, the United States Department of Justice, Office for Victims of Crime, has helped lead communities throughout the country in their annual observances of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week by promoting victims’ rights, and honoring crime victims and those who advocate on their behalf.
This month, please help Safe Harbor, a children's justice center, in honoring child victims. April is a time to look back, to acknowledge the children who have suffered and the losses sustained throughout our communities because of child abuse, and it is also a time to look forward – most of all, to a time when children no longer must live in fear.
If you would like to help raise awareness, contact Safe Harbor, a children’s justice center at 2712 Thomes Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82001.