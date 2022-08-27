Disinformation is the bane of our times. The Aug. 25 edition of the paper has at least two examples of this.
First, Lummis and Barrasso lie about Biden’s student loan forgiveness program. Barrasso says the program “is a boon for Biden’s wealthy supporters,” while Lummis states, “Wyoming … will be forced to foot the bill for the richest 40% of Americans who carry 60% of student loan debt.”
One can discern that these statements by Barrasso and Lummis on page 1 are simply not true by turning to page 2 for the truth, where the program is correctly described. A chart is headlined with the statement, “Nearly 90% of benefits will go to borrowers earning less than $75,000 – and none to those earning more than $125,000.” I ask the reader are these borrowers “wealthy supporters” (Barrasso) or “the richest 40% of Americans?” (Lummis)
The WTE provides a second example of how disinformation breeds unwanted taxpayer expense on page 6, “IRS starts probe after threats to workers.” A lie was spread that the $80 billion program to catch tax fraudsters would target all taxpayers, even though Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has directed agents to not target those in the middle class.
In fact, npr.org states that a major goal of the program is “to help the IRS collect more of the estimated $600 billion in taxes that go unpaid every year, much of it owed by rich people who under-report their income.” Note that is every year, so this program will easily pay for itself if the IRS is successful.
A second lie is that “the IRS would distribute firearms to employees to use[d] deadly force.” The result of that lie is that the IRS now has to spend some of its funds (I remind you, taxpayer money) according to an IRS commissioner, “conducting risk assessments ... by monitoring perimeter security, designations of restricted areas, exterior lighting, security around entrances of facilities and other measures.”
As I stated at the beginning of this letter, disinformation is the bane of our times.