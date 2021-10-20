I was stuck at a green light the other day, waiting for people to stop running the red light, and I got to thinking about taxes. Why not treat these scofflaws like volunteer taxpayers. As long as they’re going to run the light anyway, we should send them a tax bill (ticket) for the privilege.
Given that three and four cars at a time (many of them from out of state) run the red at Dell Range and Yellowstone, a traffic camera at this location could put the city of Cheyenne in the black. We might never need another tax.
Expand this idea to include the intersection of Dell Range and Converse, and we might even put the state in the black. We take this concept beyond traffic lights and include speed enforcement across the state, and we could eliminate property taxes. Roll it out nationwide, and we could eliminate income taxes and maybe even fund Uncle Joe’s infrastructure plan.
But wait, there’s more. Many of these volunteer taxpayers are non-residents, and I like it when non-residents pay my taxes for me. In addition, rolling out automated traffic enforcement frees up law enforcement officers to do other more fun things. You know: drive fast and shoot bad guys.
Worst case is we won’t make any money, but we’ll get safer roads. Enough crazy talk.
On a serious note, after evaluating the risks and benefits, I decided to get the COVID vaccinations as soon as I was eligible. And no, it didn’t make me crazy. I was crazy long before I got the shot.