I wish all of my female (and male) friends a happy International Women’s Day. My sincerity in this wish is grounded in the way IWD has evolved.
Time really does change everything, and in the case of IWD, for the better. History shows us that Clara Zetkin successfully launched the concept of an international women’s day in 1910 at a meeting in Copenhagen. Ms. Zetkin once wrote that she was intent on making sure that women had a voice in politics. (Good for you, Clara.) “When the men are silent, it is our duty to raise our voices in behalf of our ideals.” (Good again.)
She was, however, as a Marxist theorist, talking about a particular kind of man: “The proletarian woman fights hand in hand with the man of her class against capitalist society.” (Oops.) In "My Memorandum Book," she reminisced: “Comrade Lenin frequently spoke to me about the women’s question. Social equality for women was, of course, a principle needing no discussion for communists. It was in Lenin’s large study in the Kremlin in the autumn of 1920 that we had our first long conversation on the subject.” Ah memories.
So today, time being what it is, this principle needs no discussion for anybody. You don’t have to be a communist to advocate respect and equality for women, today or any day, although I think some fringies have started using social equality as a code word for smashing capitalism and bringing about the birth of the Socialist Millennium.
And so, as a non-Marxist, I wish all of my female friends and future friends, whether they be proletarians, petit bourgeois, bourgeois, upper-class or nobility (if any) a happy International Women’s Day.