Masks, nonexistent voter fraud, nonexistent late-term terminations, bestiality (what do those ranchers know)?, the legislators becoming the health authorities in community health (after all what is a degree from Yale, and an MD and a PhD?). We don't need no stinking experts!
And another round and round the marijuana bush. Totally ignoring the desperate need for medical marijuana for cancer patients, MS, lupus, RA, PTSD, glaucoma and others. I guess we should be grateful that their focus isn't Potato Head, Muppets or Dr. Seuss ... yet!
Meanwhile COVID is ignored. Not just the dead, but the "long haulers" who are a third of those recovered. Or how do they propose to ensure that seniors living alone or the underserved have access to vaccinations?
And the budget deficit, of course. It is the most vulnerable that must pay the price. But then this a body in which the majority support a cult. They believe elections are fixed, even in red Wyoming! Should we recall all elected last election ... including any of them? I assume they feel 2016 was OK.
They believe in canceling culture. Sorry guys, you can't hold back social movement. To control books, movies, social media, communication, just talking is not possible. That wave has gone. Many believe in or support the most egregious QAnon, including liberals worship Satan and drink blood.
Time for factual reality: Biden is the president in a free and fair election, as the last guy's AG, Homeland Security, 62 courts and the Supreme Court all stated. SARS-COV-2 is real and dangerous, and is only the latest zoonotic virus we will encounter. Remember SARS and Ebola? What if the next one has the transmission of the South African variant and lethality of Ebola?
We cannot afford to keep denying the effects of climate change. Or the wage disparity for women and people of color in this state, or the ongoing horrific racism.
I am a Wyoming native. Born in Sheridan. High school in Cheyenne. BSN from UW. I was moderate, but with extreme partisan politics, now considered liberal. I am 70 years old. Why are you so afraid of me?