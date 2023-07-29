Three critical items need to be done as soon as possible to preserve Sublette County's big-game migration corridors.

1. Parcel #194 of the Wyoming Office of State Lands needs to be not available for development because it is a bottleneck in the Sublette pronghorn migration corridor. Its offering in the recent state O&G lease auction was an error. To preserve the Sublette pronghorn corridor functionality, the offering must be withdrawn. The Wyoming Board of Land Commissioners can do this. They will decide Thursday, Aug. 3.

