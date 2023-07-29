Three critical items need to be done as soon as possible to preserve Sublette County's big-game migration corridors.
1. Parcel #194 of the Wyoming Office of State Lands needs to be not available for development because it is a bottleneck in the Sublette pronghorn migration corridor. Its offering in the recent state O&G lease auction was an error. To preserve the Sublette pronghorn corridor functionality, the offering must be withdrawn. The Wyoming Board of Land Commissioners can do this. They will decide Thursday, Aug. 3.
2. The Sublette pronghorn migration corridor must be officially designated by Gov. Gordon. Five years ago, the Wyoming Game and Fish proposed this corridor, but it has been on hold ever since, subject to new, complicated rules. If the Sublette pronghorn corridor were already officially designated, item 1 (offering a bottleneck at lease auction) would not have happened. The governor can make Sublette pronghorn corridor designation happen.
3. Gov. Gordon's migration corridor executive order needs to be amended to streamline it and to strengthen wildlife protections. Obviously, getting a corridor designated is far too cumbersome. (See item 2, the Sublette pronghorn who have been on hold for five years.) And right now, the governor's executive order provides only two main protections for designated corridors: a) no development in bottlenecks (see item 1) and b) no construction in the corridor during migration periods. (More protections are recommended by the order, but they are all coupled with the word "should," so the main thing that actually results is only the construction period restriction).
Allowing the migration corridors to fill up with development in the off-season does not meet the governor's goals and does not preserve migration corridors. Gov. Gordon can fix this by amending his executive order.
If you are a supporter of big-game migration in Sublette County, please contact the governor or other wildlife-related officials and let them know. Time is of the essence.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.