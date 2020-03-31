I was amused to read the article in the March 20 issue by Tom Coulter about the gas prices in Cheyenne. The article gave many excuses why the price hasn’t responded to the recent drop in oil.
I am more concerned why the price in Cheyenne has been 20 to 30 cents higher than in Laramie for more than three months. In my frequent trips to Laramie to attend UW athletic events in December-February, the price in Laramie was about $2.25, while we were $2.47-2.55. This can't be explained by transportation cost differences.
On a recent trip to Sheridan (2/28/20), I found the gas prices in Cheyenne were 22 to 45 cents higher than in Casper and Sheridan. In Casper, it was $1.99 to $2.05, and in Sheridan gas was $2.25 while in Laramie it was still in the $2.25 range. On the morning of 2/28/20, gas was $2.47 in Cheyenne.
I don’t understand why we have some of the highest gas prices in the region, and we have a local refinery. We have the right to know why this is the trend. A sound, objective and quantitative explanation is needed. The reasons given in the article were very general, shallow and would apply to most or all (taxes) of Wyoming.
The difference between 85 and 87/88 octane has jumped to 30 cents from the previous 20 cents. Why does northern Wyoming have 87 octane as the standard unleaded product, and we have 85 octane with 20-30 cent premium for 87 octane? I have heard the excuse that we don’t require the higher octane in our vehicles because of the altitude, yet my owner’s manual says the requirement is 87 octane, and the dealer's service department and the manufacturer's customer service people in Detroit say we should use 87 octane.
It isn’t difficult to see that there are many unjustified and unsupported explanations to the questions I pose, and I agree with Bob McCormick in the 3/26/20 letters to the editor section. Let's quit making excuses for gas prices in Cheyenne.