It has been only three weeks since I last spoke on this subject, and already we have more than doubled the numbers of COVID-related deaths in Wyoming in that timeframe. It should be apparent to all that the mask mandate does not work.
No, we absolutely MUST permanently shut down the entire state until we can impose a mandatory vaccine regime (W.S. 35-4-113(c)) on those residents who survive the shutdown. Those additional 89 deaths in the last three weeks are entirely on the hands of those who refuse to take the only steps that will eliminate COVID from our state permanently.