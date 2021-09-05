Is the new meaning of being an American according to the government, media, CDC and Big Pharma to be a lab rat? Is this where identity politics has taken us?
Do we find the nefarious pandemic of COVID right in its name? Is it a dark COVert plan to ID all people who are submissive and compliant to the communist-globalist agenda of world domination, starting with lockdowns, social distancing and mask mandates; eventually moving to forced vaccinations or job loss, Medicare loss and other coming restrictions, with health departments and schools becoming Nazi gestapos? So much for "my body, my choice."
Has it become an epidemic to project one's own corruption and misdeeds onto your opponents and enemies, never ever being transparent and taking responsibility for one's own actions? As the make-believe political theater dance on, acting as if their actions are good, moral and worthy of praise, while they attack "we the people" on every front, even importing criminals.
Is the purpose of Biden's debacle in Afghanistan to demoralize the military, hand China our military weapons and secrets, and get Afghan terrorists to America for planned riots to terrorize Americans; clogging the news narrative when forensic audits of election fraud come out? Exposing corruption is such a nasty mess when corrupt people have infiltrated most spheres of influence and gained power.
Should any of this be surprising when the core of socialist, communist Marxism is the hatred of God, leading to their hatred of people and their long record of mass exterminations of people? Criminals only protect themselves! It is God's perfect love that casts out fear, while hatred multiplies anxiety and fear; the desired result of socialists, communists. Truth is terrifying to God-haters!